Police Looking For Convenience Store Robbery Suspect

Windsor Police are looking for the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect following a robbery at a west-end convenience store.

Police say that just after 3:00am on August 11th, 2025, a male suspect entered the store and spoke cordially with the employee before leaving. During this visit, the suspect told the employee he was carrying a firearm and flashed the weapon’s handle. Approximately one hour later, the same male, wearing the same clothing, returned. This time, he wore a face covering, selected multiple cases of alcoholic beverages, and fled the scene with no attempt to pay.

The employee was not physically injured during the incident.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The suspect is described as a black male, between 18 and 25 years old, approximately 6’ tall, with a slender build and black curly hair. At the time of the incident, he wore a white t-shirt, grey jeans, and white shoes. When he returned, he wore the same clothing along with a black Nike balaclava.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Major Crimes Unit at 519-255-6700, ext. 4830. They can also contact Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers anonymously at 519-258-8477 (TIPS) or online at www.catchcrooks.com.