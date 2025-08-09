Police Have Suspect In Custody Following Alleged Sexual Assault In Walkerville.

Windsor Police have arrested a 57-year-old man in connection with an alleged sexual assault in Walkerville.

Police say that just after 2:00am Friday, officers responded to a report of a sexual assault at a residence in the 400 block of Chilver Road. An investigation revealed that a male had allegedly entered the home through an unlocked door and inappropriately touched a female occupant who was asleep in bed.

When officers arrived, they located the male suspect still in the victim’s bedroom.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The victim did not sustain any physical injuries.

Investigators have confirmed that the victim and suspect were not known to each other.

Michael Bellavy, 57, of Ottawa, has been charged with sexual assault and being unlawfully in a dwelling-house.