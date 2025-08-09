PHOTOS: Run For Rocky Takes Off From Dieppe Gardens

Run for Rocky took place Saturday morning on Windsor’s riverfront.

The charity run/walk that supports local Gay Straight Alliance Clubs in Grade schools high schools and post-secondary schools in Windsor-Essex County, brought an energetic group of runners together at Dieppe Gardens to walk, run and show their support.

The annual fundraising event was inspired by the late Rocky Campana, who passed away in 2012, with the Campana family along with the local Pride community wanting to continue to tell Rocky’s story and fund local GSAs.

Learn more about what the Run for Rocky is all about and how to get involved on their website here.