Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

PHOTOS: Run For Rocky Takes Off From Dieppe Gardens

Saturday August 9th, 2025, 11:00am

Community Photos
0
0

Run for Rocky took place Saturday morning on Windsor’s riverfront.

The charity run/walk that supports local Gay Straight Alliance Clubs in Grade schools high schools and post-secondary schools in Windsor-Essex County, brought an energetic group of runners together at Dieppe Gardens to walk, run and show their support.

The annual fundraising event was inspired by the late Rocky Campana, who passed away in 2012, with the Campana family along with the local Pride community wanting to continue to tell Rocky’s story and fund local GSAs.

Learn more about what the Run for Rocky is all about and how to get involved on their website here.

 

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message