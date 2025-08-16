PHOTOS: Music Shines Bright During Live At The Square Concert
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Friday August 15th, 2025, 8:20pm
The City of Windsor held another edition of Live at the Square, Friday evening.
This free music series featured Canadian country music singer bb anne, Friday evening.
Concerts take place Friday evenings through October 31st, 2025, weather permitting.
