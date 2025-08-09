PHOTOS: Comber Fair Comes To Town

The annual Comber Fair takes place this weekend, an annual summertime county tradition.

The weekend features all the staples of a small town fair, plus you can play a game or take a ride on the midway.

Don’t forget about the parade, fireworks, and entertainment on the stage all weekend.

For complete fair details, including times and events, visit the Windsor-Essex Summer Festival Guide.