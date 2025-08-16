Windsor-Essex

PHOTOS: 10th Annual Ouellette Car Cruise Roars Downtown

Friday August 15th, 2025, 8:14pm

The streets of Downtown Windsor resonated with the roar of engines and the gleam of polished chrome during the 2025 Ouellette Car Cruise, which was held Friday evening..

This free event featured a stunning display of street rods, muscle cars, and vintage vehicles.

