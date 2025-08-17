Pet Of The Week: Meet Walter – A Handsome Lab Mix With A Heart As Soft As His Ears
Sunday August 17th, 2025, 12:00pm
Walter – Male – 9 years – Mixed Breed
Hi There! I’M Walter – A Handsome Lab Mix With A Heart As Soft As My Ears
At first, I might seem a little shy. New people and places can make me feel unsure, but with a bit of patience and a gentle voice, I start to blossom. Once I know you’re kind, I warm up fast – and then it’s game on! I love to play. Toys, zoomies, goofy wiggles – it’s all part of my charm.
I’ve got medium energy, which means I’m up for some fun but also super into cuddle time. I’m a total snuggle bug once I trust you. I’ll lean right in and soak up the affection like it’s my job (and honestly, I think I’m great at it).
I’m still working on my leash manners and building up my confidence outside – things like strange noises or sudden movements can be a little spooky for me. But I’m trying, and I know with the right person cheering me on, I’ll get braver every day.
If you’re looking for a sweet, slightly bashful best friend who just wants to be loved and to love you back – I think we should meet. I’m Walter, and I’m ready to find my person. Could it be you?
Learn more about this week's Pet of the Week, how to adopt, and more on the Windsor Humane Society's website.
