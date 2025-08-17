Pet Of The Week: Meet Walter – A Handsome Lab Mix With A Heart As Soft As His Ears

Walter – Male – 9 years – Mixed Breed

Hi There! I’M Walter – A Handsome Lab Mix With A Heart As Soft As My Ears

At first, I might seem a little shy. New people and places can make me feel unsure, but with a bit of patience and a gentle voice, I start to blossom. Once I know you’re kind, I warm up fast – and then it’s game on! I love to play. Toys, zoomies, goofy wiggles – it’s all part of my charm.

I’ve got medium energy, which means I’m up for some fun but also super into cuddle time. I’m a total snuggle bug once I trust you. I’ll lean right in and soak up the affection like it’s my job (and honestly, I think I’m great at it).

I’m still working on my leash manners and building up my confidence outside – things like strange noises or sudden movements can be a little spooky for me. But I’m trying, and I know with the right person cheering me on, I’ll get braver every day.

If you’re looking for a sweet, slightly bashful best friend who just wants to be loved and to love you back – I think we should meet. I’m Walter, and I’m ready to find my person. Could it be you?