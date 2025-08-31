Pet Of The Week: Meet Zeus

Zeus – 2 years – Male – Cane Corse/German Shepherd

Hi, I’m Zeus. Yes – that Zeus. Big name, big dog, even bigger heart (eventually).

I’m what you might call… an emotional freight train. Emphasis on both the “emotional” and the “freight train.” I’m a very large boy, and when I get going on leash, let’s just say you’ll want to plant your feet and maybe do a few warm-up stretches first. Think of it as a workout with a side of bonding.

When I first go to a new home, I can get really sad. Like, lay-on-my-bed-and-look-tragically-out-the-window sad. It takes me a good while to settle in and start trusting again. But I promise, I’m worth the wait. Once I come out of my shell, you’ll meet the real me: a gentle, goofy, affectionate mushball who just wants to be near his people.

I’m looking for a special human – someone who’s patient, kind, home MOST OFTEN and preferably has the upper body strength of a lumberjack. If you can handle my strength and give me the time and love I need to feel safe, I’ll give you loyalty, cuddles, and the slow-blooming magic of a dog who’s learning to love again. Unfortunately due to my nervousness and strength I need to go to a home that has a fully fenced yard! I would prefer to go home with another friendly confident dog as well so they can help me learn how to live up to my name!

So… what do you think? Ready to tame the thunder? ?

Love,

Zeus