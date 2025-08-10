Pet Of The Week: Meet Your Future Cuddle Buddy!

C.K. – Domestic Short Hair – 2 months – Male

Hi, I’m C.K. – your future cuddle buddy! They say I’m a beautiful little gem, and I won’t argue with that. I’ve got soft grey fur with delicate pale white markings, and my eyes? Well, they sparkle like I’m always seeing something magical (usually a feather toy or a snack). I’m still a kitten, which means I love to play – give me a toy and I’ll show you my best moves! But when playtime is over, what I want most is to find a cozy lap or a warm shoulder to curl up on. I’m especially good at napping through movies and TV marathons… all I need is your love and a quiet spot to snooze. I’ll tuck myself under your chin and sleep like I’ve known you forever – because I trust with my whole heart. My foster family says I’m a good boy – affectionate, gentle, and easy to love. They’ve given me so much care, and even though they’ll miss me, they say they’re excited for me to find my forever home. Maybe… with you? If you’re looking for a sweet, snuggly, well-mannered kitten to fill your home with love (and purring), I might be the one.

Learn more about this week's Pet of the Week, how to adopt, and more on the Windsor Humane Society's website.