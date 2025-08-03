Pet Of The Week: Meet Milo

Milo – Jack Russell Terrier – 4 years – Male

Hello there human, my name is Milo. I am a high energy guy who is looking for a furever family that can keep up with me. I might be small but I have more energy than I even know what to do with at times, that’s where I hope you’ll come in and provide me with outlets to burn off some steam. When i’m not looking for something to do and I’m ready for some love I will be sure to go and get it! I’m more than happy to interrupt whatever it is you’re doing by jumping up on your lap and maybe even licking your face to get your attention if I didn’t get it already. I can be a little anxious in unfamiliar situations and tend to pant and pace to try to calm myself, during these times I will also find myself jumping up on you for comfort. I am hoping that my further family has lots of enrichment activities planned for me and are ready to shower me in unconditional love, just as I will!