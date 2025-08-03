Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Pet Of The Week: Meet Milo

Sunday August 3rd, 2025, 12:00pm

Windsor Pets Of The Week
0
0

Milo – Jack Russell Terrier – 4 years – Male

Hello there human, my name is Milo. I am a high energy guy who is looking for a furever family that can keep up with me. I might be small but I have more energy than I even know what to do with at times, that’s where I hope you’ll come in and provide me with outlets to burn off some steam. When i’m not looking for something to do and I’m ready for some love I will be sure to go and get it! I’m more than happy to interrupt whatever it is you’re doing by jumping up on your lap and maybe even licking your face to get your attention if I didn’t get it already. I can be a little anxious in unfamiliar situations and tend to pant and pace to try to calm myself, during these times I will also find myself jumping up on you for comfort. I am hoping that my further family has lots of enrichment activities planned for me and are ready to shower me in unconditional love, just as I will!

Learn more about this week's Pet of the Week, how to adopt, and more on the Windsor Humane Society's website.

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message