Pet Of The Week: Hi There, I’m Badge!

Badge – Male – 1 year – Shepherd Mix

Hi There, I’M Badge!

I’ve got a pretty cool backstory. One day, I was running around, minding my own business, when a nice police officer spotted me and decided I was too good to be left out there alone! I hopped right into his cruiser (don’t worry, no handcuffs involved-I’m a good boy, promise!) and he told me I was now part of the Bad Boyz Club. But honestly? I’m more of a sweet guy, not much of a “bad boy.”

I might be a little nervous at first because, well, the world is big and new things can be a little overwhelming. But give me some treats, and I’ll warm right up! I’m a fast learner and super food motivated-treats are the way to my heart. If you show me what to do, I’m all in. I’m always up for fun, whether it’s learning new tricks or maybe even some scent work-think I could be the next sniffing champ?

I’m also a social guy and do well with friendly, respectful dog buddies. If you’ve got another dog, that would be amazing! I’d love to have a buddy to help me feel more comfortable and show me the ropes.

A little about me: I’m on the thinner side right now and I’m super agile-watch out if you leave food unattended, because I’m fast and will try to snatch it! But hey, it’s just because I love food so much, and I’m ready to learn if you’re willing to teach.

I’m looking for a fun, active home where we can play, go on adventures, and bond over some yummy treats. If you’re looking for a loving, active buddy, then I just might be the perfect match for you. Let’s go make some memories together!