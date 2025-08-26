Pelee Island Transportation Service Issues Fake Website Warning

Pelee Island Transportation Service and Owen Sound Transportation Company have issued a warning about a fake website.

Officials say that the website Ontarioferries.org is currently in use and impersonating their organization. This website is not affiliated with the Owen Sound Transportation Company (OSTC) or its ferry services, and any information or services found on it are not official or legitimate.

Do not use this fake website for any purpose, including booking ferry services or providing personal or financial information. They say that if you made a reservation through this fake website, you have not been booked and are asked to call the reservation line to rebook your service at 1-800-661-2220.

The official website is ontarioferries.com.

If you have been affected or believe you have been a victim of a scam related to the fake website you should: