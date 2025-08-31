OPP Launches Wellness Service Dog Program

The Ontario Provincial Police has launched a new Wellness Service Dog Program as part of its ongoing commitment to supporting its members’ mental health and well-being.

At the heart of the program is Ranger, an 18-month-old Labrador/Golden Retriever cross, who is partnered with a peer-support trained OPP officer. Ranger brings not only comfort and calm but also a bit of fun-his signature moves include friendly waves and fist bumps.

Ranger was born and raised through the Lions Foundation of Canada Dog Guides (LFCDG) program. After spending a year with a foster family, he received specialized training as a Facility Dog, preparing him to work in a variety of support roles. Ranger is part of the Healthy Workplace Team program and will be based out of Essex County.

Ranger will be used in a range of wellness initiatives across the organization, including:

Member and detachment wellness visits

Critical incident debriefs

Support for the OPP Healthy Workplace Team and social workers

Visits to Provincial Communications Centre

Police funerals and memorial services

Any setting where his presence can benefit member wellness

Located in Oakville, Ontario, LFCDG trains and matches Dog Guides in seven specialized programs: Canine Vision, Hearing, Service, Seizure Response, Autism Assistance, Diabetes Alert, and Facility Support. Its breeding and training facility in Breslau is the only one in Canada that supports all seven streams and provides lifetime support for its Dog Guides.

“Ranger has already made a tremendous impact within our organization,” said Essex County OPP Superintendent Mark Loucas. “Our members face unique and often challenging situations, and having a resource like Ranger, who brings comfort, connection, and calm, adds an important layer to our wellness strategy.”