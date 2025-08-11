Open Air Fire Ban In LaSalle

Windsor-Essex

Monday August 11th, 2025, 4:07pm

LaSalle
The LaSalle Fire Service has declared an open-air fire ban effective immediately on Monday, August 11th, due to dry conditions.

“Community safety is our main concern, and we are continually monitoring conditions,” said Fire Chief/Director of Fire Service, Ed Thiessen. “We appreciate everyone’s cooperation.”

All forms of open air fires are prohibited in the Town of LaSalle until further notice. This includes campfires, chimineas, outdoor fireplaces, fire pits, brush fires and agricultural fires, etc. According to LaSalle By-law 2025-062, fines will be administered for violating this open air fire ban.

