Ontario Announces $1M To Expand Nursing Enrolment In Windsor

The Ontario government announced an investment of $1,000,400 to expand enrolment in nursing programs at the University of Windsor training up to 25 additional nurses by 2029. T

“A strong and sustainable health care system begins with the people who power it,” said Andrew Dowie, Member of Provincial Parliament for Windsor–Tecumseh. “That’s why our government remains committed to investing in the nursing program at the University of Windsor — and in institutions across the province — to ensure we’re training the next generation of highly skilled, compassionate nurses who will care for our communities today and into the future.”

In June of this year, Ontario committed $750,000 to support the inclusion of RN prescribing education into the nursing curriculum at the University of Windsor, Georgian College (Barrie) and Humber Polytechnic (Toronto) enabling nurses to play a greater role in patient care by prescribing medication. This investment makes Ontario the first jurisdiction in Canada to include RN prescribing in undergraduate programs.