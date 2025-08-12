One Sent To Hospital After West End Fire



One person was sent to the hospital after a fall in West Windsor on Tuesday.

It broke out just before 6:00pm in the 3200 Block of Sandwich Street.

One male occupant has been transported to the hospital for treatment of smoke inhalation. Fire contained to one unit of the six storey, multi-residential structure.

The fire investigator is on scene to determine the fire origin and cause.