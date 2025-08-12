New Windsor/Essex Acute Care Hospital To Be Named After Local Family

The New Windsor/Essex Acute Care Hospital will be named The Fancsy Family Hospital, in recognition of a gift of approximately $40 million from the estate of the late John Thomas Fancsy.

This donation is the largest ever received by the Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation, the largest publicly known gift in the Windsor-Essex Region, and is among one the most generous known bequests ever made to a single organization in Canada.

“John’s legacy gift is an extraordinary act of generosity,” said Karen Riddell, Acting President and CEO and Chief Nursing Executive of Windsor Regional Hospital. “We are immensely grateful and deeply honoured that the new hospital will bear the Fancsy family’s name.”

Fancsy was an engineer who went on to join the family business after graduating with a degree in mathematics from the University of Guelph and a degree in engineering from the University of Windsor. As a wine connoisseur, he joined his brother Stephen to found Viewpointe Estate Winery in Harrow.

“John and his family have called Windsor-Essex home for generations. It is fitting that through this extraordinary gift, his family’s legacy will continue to live on and positively impact the health of our community decades into the future,” said John Jedlinski, Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation Board Chair.

In recognition of this transformational gift, the Boards of Windsor Regional Hospital and Windsor Regional Hospital Foundation voted to name the new hospital “The Fancsy Family Hospital.” This decision is consistent with other hospital namings across the province and the approach is supported by the Government of Ontario.