New East Windsor Transit Terminal Construction Underway

Construction is well underway on the new East Windsor Transit Windsor Terminal.

The terminal will replace the one at Tecumseh Mall and be located at the northwest corner of the intersection of Lauzon Parkway and Tecumseh Road.

All routes operating from the Tecumseh Mall Terminal will be relocated to this location.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The city will plant new trees off-site with a 1:1 replacement ratio for the ones removed.