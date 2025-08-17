New City Road Projects This Week: Wyandotte, Dominion, Totten
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday August 17th, 2025, 12:39pm
The City of Windsor has several construction projects planned for the next week.
- Wyandotte Street East will have lane restrictions between Strabane Avenue and Raymo Road for road repairs from Monday, August 18th, until Friday, August 22nd, 2025
- Westbound Wyandotte Street East will have shoulder work between Riverdale Avenue and Martinique Street for manhole repairs on Monday, August 18th, 2025
- Dominion Boulevard will have lane restrictions between Totten Street and Arcadia Street for manhole repairs on Monday, August 18th, 2025
- Totten Street will have lane restrictions between Huron Church Road and Dominion Boulevard for manhole repairs from Monday, August 18th, to Thursday, August 21st, 2025
