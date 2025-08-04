Windsor-Essex

New City Road Closures: Cantelon Drive, Tranby Avenue, Crawford Avenue

Monday August 4th, 2025, 10:20am

Construction
Three new construction projects will be underway in Windsor on Tuesday, and roads will be closed.

  • Cantelon Drive will be closed at Lauzon Parkway until Wednesday, August 20th, 2025
  • Tranby Avenue will be closed between Lauzon Road and St. Paul Avenue until Tuesday, August 19th, 2025
  • Crawford Avenue from College Avenue to Elliot Street West will be closed for the week of August 5th, 2025

windsoriteDOTca
