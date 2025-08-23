New Chrysler Pacifica Grizzly Peak Concept Launches

Chrysler is debuting the new Pacifica Grizzly Peak concept, hoping to demonstrate that the adventure doesn’t have to end, even if the pavement stops.

Inspired by the growing number of recreational overlanding and van-life customers who value flexibility and a space to sleep, the lifted, all-wheel-drive concept builds on the minivan’s class-leading combination of innovation, intuitive technology and performance in an off-road-capable ride.

Maximizing the spacious interior of the Pacifica Grizzly Peak concept, third-row seats are replaced with a large cargo floor panel, ideal for tailoring the cabin for storage or sleeping.

“We’ve been following van life for years, and we know adventurers really value the versatility the Pacifica delivers,” said Chris Feuell, Chrysler brand CEO. “Our Chrysler design studio nailed the brief and really dove in. They lifted the suspension, added useful, functional features, including a roof-mounted Rhino-Rack Pioneer Platform rack, TYRI LED lighting and ARB retractable awning, and tailored the cabin for sleeping to create this Pacifica Grizzly Peak concept as a test bed. We’re excited to get feedback from the van-life adventurers on our newest concept of the most awarded minivan ever.”

Exterior Highlights:

Arktos matte-finish paint colour with Foreshadow accents

Suspension lift above standard Limited AWD model of 6.9 cm (2.75 in.) in front and 6.3 cm (2.5 in.) in rear

Off-road 31-inch BFGoodrich KO2 all-terrain tires mounted on 18-inch Foreshadow wheels

Rhino-Rack Pioneer Platform roof storage rack

Roof-mounted auxiliary TYRI LED lighting

Roof-mounted ARB retractable awning

Baja Designs LP4 LED fog lamp pods

Paint protective wrap on lower-body panels

Mopar splash guards

Interior Highlights: