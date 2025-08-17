Multiple Lane Restrictions For Streetlight Pole Replacement
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Sunday August 17th, 2025, 11:48am
The City of Windsor is warning drivers of brief intermittent lane restrictions for streetlight pole removals and reinstallations s follows:
Monday, August 18th, to Friday, August 22nd, 2025:
- 200 block of Rossini Boulevard
- 1600 block of Tourangeau Road
- 2500 and 2600 blocks of Rivard Avenue, 1000 and 1100 blocks of Jefferson Boulevard
- 600 block of Grand Marais Road East
- 1300 block of Rankin Avenue
- 3400 and 3500 blocks of Dominion Boulevard
Monday, August 25th, to Friday, August 29th, 2025:
- 3700 block of Walker Road
- 1000 block of Riverside Drive East
- 1800 block of University Avenue West
- 10000 block of Tecumseh Road East
- 3400 block of Avondale Avenue
- 200 block of Ford Boulevard
Tuesday, September 2nd, to Friday, September 5th, 2025:
- 3000, 6000, and000 blocks of Wyandotte Street East
- 800 block of Ouellette Avenue
The expected duration at each location is between three to six hours. Drivers are advised to follow posted construction signage and directions from flag personnel.
