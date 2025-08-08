Multi-Day Heat Event Starts Saturday

It is going to get hot once again.

Environment Canada says that a multi-day heat event starts Saturday with daytime highs of 30 to 33 degrees Celsius, with humidex values of 35 to 40. Overnight lows will be 19 to 23 degrees Celsius.

Slightly cooler temperatures are expected by the middle of next week, bringing an end to this heat event.