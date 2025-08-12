Montrose Street Road Repairs Planned
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday August 12th, 2025, 11:00am
Montrose Street will be closed between Dougall Avenue and Oullette Avenue for two days this week for curb repairs and again during the final week of August for milling and paving work. Local traffic only. Flag persons will be present.
- Thursday, August 14th, to Friday, August 15th, 2025 for curb repairs
- Monday, August 25th, to Friday, August 29th, 2025 for milling and paving
