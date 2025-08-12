Windsor-Essex

Montrose Street Road Repairs Planned

Tuesday August 12th, 2025, 11:00am

Construction
Montrose Street will be closed between Dougall Avenue and Oullette Avenue for two days this week for curb repairs and again during the final week of August for milling and paving work. Local traffic only. Flag persons will be present.

  • Thursday, August 14th, to Friday, August 15th, 2025 for curb repairs
  • Monday, August 25th, to Friday, August 29th, 2025 for milling and paving

