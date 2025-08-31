Midnight Strike Deadline Looms At UWindsor

As students get settled on the University of Windsor Campus, there soon could be picked lines up.

Talks between Unifor Local 444 that represents 26 Special Constables and the 16 skilled engineers and refrigeration mechanics of Unifor Local 2458 and the University continue ahead of a midnight strike deadline.

“With both contracts set to expire at 12:01am and key issues still unresolved, the possibility of a strike is very real,” Unifor Local 444 said in an update. “We remain committed to reaching a fair deal, but if talks fail, both locals will set up picket lines.”

The University maintains that their proposals aim to protect the learning experience while ensuring the long-term sustainability of the University.

“Our goal is to reach fair, fiscally responsible agreements that are acceptable to all negotiating parties, while balancing the unprecedented financial challenges facing the University and the broader post secondary sector and meeting the needs of our students and employees,” the University said in an update to campus earlier this week.

In the event of a strike, the University says that all campus buildings and libraries will be open, and all facilities and services remain operational, including campus security services and heating and cooling plant operations. Student services and activities will continue, and all classes will remain unchanged as previously scheduled. All employees who are not members of the striking unions should report to work as usual.