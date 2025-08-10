Windsor-Essex

McEwan Avenue Closure Starts Monday

Sunday August 10th, 2025, 5:23pm

Construction
McEwan Avenue will be closed from University Avenue West to Riverside Drive West for construction of a new watermain, sanitary and storm sewers, pavement, and street lighting.

The work will take place until December 12th, 2025 (weather permitting).

