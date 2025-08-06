Man Discovered Illegally Entering Canada On LaSalle’s Water’s Edge

A man from the United States has been turned over to the RCMP after he was found trying to enter Canada in LaSalle.

Police say that shortly before 1:00am Wednesday, a LaSalle police officer was conducting commercial property checks in the 1800 block of Front Road.

While checking the rear of a business, he saw a man at the water’s edge of the Detroit River with two backpacks and a kayak. The officer investigated and discovered the man was attempting to illegally enter Canada.

The 51-year-old man from the United States was detained and turned over to the Royal Canadian Mounted Police for further investigation.

“This is an outstanding example demonstrating that proactive police work can yield unintended positive outcomes. While conducting a simple property check, I’m confident our officer did not expect to find someone trying to illegally enter Canada. It is because of his proactivity that this act was discovered,” stated Chief Michael Pearce.