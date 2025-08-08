Windsor-Essex

Man Charged For Alleged Indecent Act In Front Of Children

Friday August 8th, 2025, 1:33pm

Crime & Police News
Windsor Police has charged a 65-year-old man after he allegedly exposed himself to young children.

Police say that shortly before 8:00pm on August 7th, 2025, a man stopped his vehicle in front of a residence in the 400 block of Giles Boulevard  East, and after exiting, exposed his genitals and committed an indecent act in the presence of children.

Officers obtained the licence plate number of the suspect vehicle and a photograph of the suspect. Shortly after 11:00pm, John K. Ryan turned himself in at Windsor Police headquarters.

Ryan has been charged with exposing genitals to a person under 16 years of age for a sexual purpose.

