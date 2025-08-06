Man Arrested Twice In Two Days

A LaSalle man is facing charges after being arrested twice in two days.

Police say that on July 29th, 2025, they arrested a 35-year-old man with no fixed address on a warrant for failing to attend court.

Within 90 minutes of his release, the man entered a business in the 5800 block of Malden Road, stole keys to a vehicle, and then stole the vehicle

The following day, the Ontario Provincial Police located the vehicle and arrested the driver in the City of Windsor. He was turned over to the LaSalle Police Service.

The 35-year-old man with no fixed address has been charged with theft of a motor vehicle, possession of property obtained by crime exceeding $5,000, and mischief.

He was held in custody pending a bail hearing. He was released by the court with a future court date.