Man Arrested For Mischief And Breaching Conditions Of Bail In LaSalle

Monday August 4th, 2025, 8:10am

LaSalle
0
0

A LaSalle man is facing several charges after being arrested on Sunday.

Police say that on July 26th, 2025, they responded to a residence on Abbot Street in response to a mischief.  They say that the suspect had attended the victim’s house and caused damage to the property. The suspect had previously been released from court on unrelated charges in another jurisdiction and was on strict bail conditions requiring him to wear a GPS monitoring device. He cut off the device and fled.

On Sunday, police received a tip about the location of the man. Officers surrounded a residence on Abbott Street and successfully negotiated his surrender.

A 34-year-old LaSalle man was arrested and charged with two counts of mischief and failing to comply with conditions of his release. He has been held in custody pending a bail hearing.

