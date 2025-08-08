Lost Arts Festival Takes Place Sunday

The John R. Park Homestead is holding their Lost Arts Festival this Sunday, August 10th from 11:00am to 5:00pm.

The festivbal will provide guests with opportunities to meet local artists and artisans with unique talents and see them crafting their incredible works. Kids can try their hand at the Imagination Stations and enjoy old-fashioned toys and games. See demonstrations around the early settler farm, including blacksmithing, woodcarving, black powder, spinning, weaving and more! Find some special treasures to purchase and take home. Enjoy special encampments and demonstrations from Fort Malden National Historic Site and from Lac Ste Claire Voyageurs reenactment group.

Watch as the Homestead’s resident blacksmith turns raw iron into detailed pieces. Tour the newly restored home of John and Amelia Park following its once-in-a-lifetime restoration. Don’t forget to say hello to Maple, Sugar and Taffy, the Homestead’s resident heritage breed sheep.

Lunch from Scotty’s BBQ food booth is available for purchase, and enjoy delicious maple cotton candy from the market for dessert. Admission is included with your ERCA Annual Pass or purchase tickets in advance online via ERCA’s website at https://essexregionconservation.ca/lost-arts . Tickets are also available at the door.