Local Restaurant Hosts Fundraising Benefit For Local Families After Tragic Loss

A local pizza restaurant is holding a fundraiser for the two young girls killed in a marine accident earlier this month.

The accident happened on Thursday, August 14th, 2025, near Couture Beach in the Municipality of Lakeshore.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

A 17-year-old female from Windsor-Essex County was transported to the hospital, where she was pronounced deceased from their injuries. On Wednesday, August 20th, 2025, a 16-year-old female from Calgary, who was airlifted to a trauma centre with life-threatening injuries, died from her injuries.

For every large two-topping pizza sold at Marco’s Original Italian Diner for $22.00, the restaurant will donate $2.00 to the families.

The fundraiser starts on Sunday, August 24th, 2025, till Sunday, September 7th, 2025.

If you’d like to donate more, the restaurant says to let Marco himself know. He will put your donation(s) in an envelope along with your name(s), and will deliver your donations to the families.

The restaurant’s location, hours, and more can be found on their Facebook Page here.