NEWS >

Windsor-Essex

Summer Festival Guide

Traffic Cameras

Events Calendar

Lowest Gas Prices

Local Business Sponsors Free Community Swim At Remington Booster Pool

Thursday August 21st, 2025, 11:45am

City News
0
0

There will be a free community swim a at Remington Booster Pool on Saturday, August 23th, 2025, thanks to Cleveland-Cliffs, a leading flat-rolled steel company in the region.

The free swim will be available during two sessions: 12:00pm to 4:00pm and 5:00pm to 8:00pm As space is limited, entry will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

“At Cleveland-Cliffs, we believe strong communities grow through connection and shared experiences,” said Cleveland-Cliffs in a company statement celebrating the event. “That’s why we’re excited to once again partner with the City of Windsor to offer a free swim day at Remington Booster Pool, a place where our employees live, raise families, and take pride in calling home. We’re proud to support events that bring people together and make summer just a little more fun.”

windsoriteDOTca
Daily Newsletter

Sign up to receive all the latest, local news stories you may have missed!

We don’t spam! Read our privacy policy for more info.

Do You Like This Article?

Comment With Facebook

ATTENTION: Personal attacks, insults, trolling and threats will not be tolerated. See our Comment Policy.
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message