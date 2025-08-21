Local Business Sponsors Free Community Swim At Remington Booster Pool

There will be a free community swim a at Remington Booster Pool on Saturday, August 23th, 2025, thanks to Cleveland-Cliffs, a leading flat-rolled steel company in the region.

The free swim will be available during two sessions: 12:00pm to 4:00pm and 5:00pm to 8:00pm As space is limited, entry will be granted on a first-come, first-served basis.

“At Cleveland-Cliffs, we believe strong communities grow through connection and shared experiences,” said Cleveland-Cliffs in a company statement celebrating the event. “That’s why we’re excited to once again partner with the City of Windsor to offer a free swim day at Remington Booster Pool, a place where our employees live, raise families, and take pride in calling home. We’re proud to support events that bring people together and make summer just a little more fun.”