Local Advocate For Diverse Workplaces Recognized By Construction Industry

.Empowering women for decades, a local entrepreneur’s advocacy is receiving the spotlight.

Releasing their list of construction’s most influential people, SiteNews has included Build A Dream President and Windsor’s own Nour Hachem. Earning the accolade after working to put more women into diverse fields, it’s an acknowledgement of the impact that’s been made so far.

Getting singled out specifically, however, she’s not sharing the accomplishment alone.

“Being named one of Construction’s Most Influential People for 2025 is a humbling affirmation of the hard work our whole team and community have put in,” said Hachem. “It’s not just a personal milestone but a spotlight on Build a Dream’s mission and impact. I plan to use this platform to amplify our advocacy, deepen partnerships, and attract new funding and allies.”

Interested in forging a unique path at a young age, Hachem grew up as a Lebanese immigrant raised in a single-parent household. It was during these years that she watched her mother’s hard work building a business in a male-dominated environment. Witnessing firsthand how resilience and determination could break barriers, this example was an important inspiration for the advocate. Fast forwarding to 2014, the President then noticed a glaring gap in local and national opportunities for women in skilled trades, Science, Technology, Engineering, Arts and Mathematics (STEAM,) emergency response, leadership and entrepreneurship.

It was an omission she wasn’t willing to accept.

“Our founding partners (including local school boards, Workforce Windsor-Essex, St. Clair College, the University of Windsor and Women’s Enterprise Skills Training of Windsor) came together with a shared mission,” said Hachem. “We wanted to break down systemic barriers keeping women and underrepresented groups out of high-demand well-paying careers. After conducting community studies, engaging with industry and listening directly to women, we launched Build a Dream. What began as a local career expo in Windsor to bridge awareness gaps for young girls has since grown into a national movement, one dedicated to changing mindsets, creating pathways and reshaping industries.”

Initially, the organization’s goal was to introduce young women to new career paths. As time went by, though, it became clear that extra support was needed beyond exposure alone. Adapting to this reality, Build A Dream focused on ensuring workplaces were more welcoming and supportive so female hires could thrive in the long term. Incorporating these elements also led to expanded offerings such as mentorship programs and employer training on inclusive hiring practices. In addition, innovative tools like virtual reality career simulations were developed with St. Clair College and local companies like Zion Robotics & Controls.

Despite these successful initiatives, overseeing such growth was still a challenge, though.

“The journey wasn’t smooth,” said Hachem. “Securing funding, overcoming entrenched hiring biases, and convincing employers to change were ongoing struggles, all while navigating the hardships of leading an organization and scaling it across Canada. But I kept reminding myself and our team of why we started: Every girl deserves the chance to explore careers free from bias. We leaned heavily on data, built strong partnerships with industry change makers, and remained curious and adaptable. I was often told by close friends that I was 3 feet from gold. I’ve learned people often quit right before they are about to reach their dreams. Those lessons have been key to our ongoing success.”

Beginning her journey, one of the most surprising aspects the President encountered was how deeply rooted gender barriers are in male-dominated industries. Not exclusive to opportunities, they were also intertwined with work culture, perception, and access. It made for slow and sometimes frustrating headway at first, but even small victories motivated the organization to push forward.

Eventually, efforts paid off as more people became open-minded to change.

“Over the years, I’ve witnessed shifts in employer attitudes and greater openness among youth,” said Hachem. “This is especially true in Windsor, where our region’s manufacturing and trades sectors have been undergoing exciting transformations linked to electric vehicles and advanced manufacturing. That local connection has been vital. Windsor’s workforce needs have shaped many of our programs, allowing us to work closely with companies like Magna, Stellantis, and NextStar Energy to ensure women are part of this transition.”

This change was also pushed forward by two critical turning points. Not only did Covid-19 prove Build A Dream’s resilience and need within several communities, the pandemic also forced the organization to pivot: Adapting their business model from an in-person career expo, they hosted an online version instead. Not constrained by distance, it reached 3,500 families in one night. This also allowed the organization to expand their services and support companies with recruitment and retention efforts.

Empowered by such reach, Build A Dream then received another boost that helped them expand further.

“The second turning point came in 2023 when we secured over $10 mil. in federal funding,” said Hachem. “This funding allowed us to expand from Windsor and Ontario to Alberta and British Columbia, scaling programs while maintaining local roots. It was a national endorsement of our approach and impact. Locally, this meant deeper engagement with Windsor-Essex employers, schools and community groups. We strengthened partnerships with St. Clair College, the University of Windsor, and the Millwright Regional Council, helping grow programs like the Introduction to Millwrighting Program right here in Windsor.”

As the organization continues to grow, the President remains proud of career expos such as its signature Dreamer Day and mentorship programs too. The latter educational components have directly engaged thousands of young women alone in addition to career seekers in Windsor and throughout Canada. This continued success has even led to Build A Dream launching their first global chapter in Nigeria next month.

These plans are only a few of many that Hachem is excited to witness in the near future, though.

“The Trade Skills Development Incubator, founded by St. Clair College and in collaboration with Zion Robotics, which launches right here in Windsor on September 11, is a game-changer,” she said. “It immerses participants in hands-on simulations of trades and STEAM careers, bridging theory and practice. Our You’re Hired! Trade Skills Series is another exciting program coming to Windsor on October 7. It’s more than a job fair, it’s an immersive career exploration event connecting job seekers directly with industry leaders, providing coaching, skills assessments and hands-on learning.”

Still, the President has her favourite initiative as well.

“I would add that our career services led by two Red Seal tradeswomen, Delaney Krieger and McKenna Goodwin, is my favourite,” said the entrepreneur. “[Krieger] started her trades journey after attending a Build a Dream career expo, where she shifted her path from journalism to construction. She recognized that her future wasn’t behind a desk, but on job sites where she could create and lead. Today, she is driving real change across the industry through her multifaceted work at Build a Dream and beyond.”

Looking ahead, Hachem is thrilled to expand on wraparound supports for women in skilled trades across Canada. This includes everything from mentorship to childcare and mental health supports. In the end, the goal is to ensure those entering different industries can thrive afterwards.

Despite making large strides, Build A Dream hasn’t stopped innovating either. Helping to shift the landscape for women, another more recent initiative is the Introduction to Millwrighting Program in partnership with the Millwright Regional Council. Collaborating with industry and unions, the organization has helped increase the number of female millwright apprentices from less than 3% to over 8% — a transformative jump in this traditionally male-dominated field. With such a successful foundation, further programs are also being replicated with other unions and industry partners. It’s an undertaking those involved hope will expand opportunities, strengthen skilled trades pipelines and foster a more inclusive workforce.

While many employers have seen the benefits of being more inclusive though, systemic barriers still exist. This includes retention, advancement and workplace culture. Addressing these issues in new ways, Build A Dream’s services for young women continue to evolve: Beyond wraparound supports, things like mentorship and industry consultations are also offered. In turn, these help organizations implement equitable practices and workplaces where women and equity-deserving groups can thrive.

In a city with deep manufacturing and skilled trades legacies like Windsor, such resources have also become especially important. Partnering with industry leaders, the organization has allowed women access to emerging opportunities as electric vehicles and advanced manufacturing reshape the local economy.

Experiencing unprecedented construction and development in the region as well, workers are needed now more than ever. Beyond major projects like the Gordie Howe International Bridge, a new regional hospital for urgent and acute care, and the NextStar Energy battery plant, commercial, industrial, and residential sectors have expanded rapidly. In 2024, Windsor more than doubled their provincially assigned housing construction target, which resulted in the city earning $5.2 mil. from Ontario’s Building Faster Fund. With such rapid growth, it’s something Hachem and Build A Dream hope to capitalize on.

Given the current political landscape, making gains in construction and manufacturing is more important than ever in other ways as well.

“We’re seeing a troubling trend,” said Hachem. “In the U.S., some organizations are moving away from diversity programming due to political and cultural pushback. This shift risks reversing hard-won progress. Here in Canada, this is a moment for businesses and governments to step up, lean into equity and lead by example. The need for inclusive workforce strategies is not going away—in fact, it’s becoming more urgent as labour shortages intensify. By continuing to advocate with data and real-world impact stories, we can show that diversity is not just a social good, but an economic imperative. Our work in Windsor reflects broader national trends but is tailored to local realities, demonstrating the power of place-based solutions and the critical role Canada can play in setting the standard for inclusion.”

Insisting Windsor remains the heart of Build A Dream despite expanding nationally, the President knows that keeping local ties has created ongoing success. On top of being where the organization started, it’s where they’ve continued to grow their impact with local employers, educators and community partners. Both their Windsor headquarters and soon-to-be-launched incubator space will also help their ability to serve and innovate in the region. As this progress shows what’s possible when diverse voices share the same goal, such collaborations assist in making Canada a place where everyone belongs and thrives.

Staying true to these ideals, helping usher in positive change is also what keeps Hachem going.

“My biggest hope is that no woman ever has to doubt her ability to pursue a career in the field she loves,” said the President. “I want to see a workforce that truly reflects Canada’s diversity and talent. What keeps me passionate is the incredible resilience I see in the women and youth we serve and the powerful transformations we witness when barriers are removed. I remain optimistic because change is happening, slowly but surely, and Build a Dream is helping to accelerate that progress by championing women’s voices and advocating for equity at all levels of government, from Queen’s Park to Parliament Hill, ensuring that the women and youth we serve have every opportunity to thrive.”

Accomplishing much since watching her mom break barriers, SiteNews‘ distinction underscores over two decades of advocacy by Hachem. As she continues moving forward however, the President remains focused on cultivating equality, diversity, support and important partnerships for young women in the workplace.

Gaining experience along the way, the President also knows what she’d say to her younger self at the start of this journey.

“I’d tell myself to be patient but persistent, to trust the process even when results seem distant,” said Hachem. “Most importantly, I’d remind myself to surround my work with community and partnerships because real change is never achieved alone. Building equity requires collaboration, courage, and a long-term vision.”

For more information about Build A Dream, including initiatives, upcoming events and news, those interested can visit their official website.