Lithium-Ion Batteries Start House Fire
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Thursday August 7th, 2025, 8:48pm
Lithium-ion batteries caused a Thursday afternoon fire.
The fire broke out in an exterior storage shed in the 1100 Block of South Pacific Avenue and quickly extended to the house, causing $250k in damage.
Four people have been displaced, but there were no injuries.
