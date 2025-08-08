Windsor-Essex

Lithium-Ion Batteries Start House Fire

Thursday August 7th, 2025, 8:48pm

Fires
Lithium-ion batteries caused a Thursday afternoon fire.

The fire broke out in an exterior storage shed in the 1100 Block of South Pacific Avenue and quickly extended to the house, causing $250k in damage.

Four people have been displaced, but there were no injuries.

