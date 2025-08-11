Leamington Will Receive $41 Million For Water Systems Infrastructure

The Ontario government is investing $41 million in Leamington to help protect thousands of acres of greenhouse operations with improved wastewater treatment services, supporting domestic food production.

Leamington is home to one of the largest greenhouse hubs in North America, and the Niagara Region is where the majority of Ontario’s tender fruit and grape crops are grown.

“This investment is a clear example of our government’s plan to protect Ontario’s economy by supporting the people and sectors that drive it,” said Trevor Jones, Minister of Agriculture, Food and Agribusiness. “By funding critical infrastructure like the Niagara irrigation and Leamington wastewater projects, we’re strengthening local economies, safeguarding food security, and making sure Ontario farmers have the tools they need to grow, compete, and succeed, now and for the future.”