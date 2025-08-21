Latin Beats Take Over Amherstburg This Weekend

This weekend in Amherstburg you’ll be able to experience the sights, sounds, and flavours of Latin Fest.

This cultural celebration brings the community together with live Latin music, energetic dance performances, authentic cuisine, and a variety of vendors.

Festival highlights include three performances by Sabor Latino Band, dynamic showcases by the Maxei Mexican Cultural Group, the high-energy Tallbeat Stilt Drumming Troupe, and engaging coffee discussions with Montaneros Coffee.

It runs on Friday, August 22nd from 5:00pm to 10:00pm, Saturday, August 23rd from 10:00am to 10:00pm and Sunday, August 24th from 11:00am to 6:00pm.