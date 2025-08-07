Last Call Before Fall Tickets Now On Sale

As the summer winds down, join in the Last Call Before Fall and savour the flavour of what our region has to offer on Friday, September 5th, and Saturday, September 6th.

Tickets are available now exclusively online at www.lasalle.ca/LCBF for $25 per night. Admission is 19+.

“With two nights of live music, local drinks, and great food, this has quickly become one of LaSalle’s most popular events,” said Patti Funaro, Director of Culture and Recreation. “We’re excited to bring back this award-winning event this year, but space is limited. Secure your tickets early to avoid disappointment.”

The vendor lineup features partners from the Barrels Bottles and Brews Trail and Essex Pelee Island Coast (EPIC) Wineries, including Fat Lou Brew, FRANK Brewing Co., Copper Rose Distillers Inc., Sprucewood Shores Estate Winery, Top Dog Brewing Co., Viewpoint Estate Winery, Vivace Estate Winery, Windmill Ridge, and Wolfhead Distillery.

Food truck flavours include Mojos Rollin Taco, Oven 360 Express, Whamburg, and Sammy’s Q.

Friday night’s headliner, Carson Janik, hailing from the Town of Tecumseh, Ontario, is making big noise in the Canadian Country Music scene. This is not your typical country music show — it’s a high-octane, boots-stomping, guitar-wailing experience blending down-home roots with hard rock grit. If you crave authentic country music with an edge, you need to experience Carson Janik live.

Saturday night headliner Bigg Wiggle has been performing for audiences since 1992. The band has built itself a reputation as one of the most consistently popular bands in Essex County. Featuring a blend of musical styles, including dance, rock, funk, retro, country, classic rock, and groove, Bigg Wiggle keeps the dance floor hoppin’ and the party rockin’!