Last Call Before Fall Returns To LaSalle In September



LaSalle’s third annual Last Call Before Fall event is set to return on Friday, September 5th and Saturday, September 6th.

This end-of-summer celebration invites guests to unwind under bistro lights and beside whisky barrels. Taste the bold reds and crisp whites from the Lake Erie North Shore wine region and explore premium spirits, ciders, and craft beers featuring some of the finest ales, lagers, stouts, and more! The LCBF features partners from the Barrels, Bottles, and Brews Trail and Essex Pelee Island Coast (EPIC) Wineries. It’s the perfect way to toast the end of summer with friends and neighbours.

“We are proud to host this vibrant event that showcases our region. From the first pour to the last song, it’s a celebration of local flavours, live music, and unforgettable memories,” says Mayor Crystal Meloche.

Tickets will be available for purchase starting Wednesday, August 6rh, at noon, and are expected to sell out quickly. Tickets are $25 per night and will be sold exclusively online. On-site, you can purchase $2 drink tokens to taste something new or enjoy your favourites. Local food trucks will be offering delicious food for purchase throughout the night.

Entertainment will be provided by local musicians who will bring the stage to life and keep the good vibes flowing all night long. Friday night’s headliner, Carson Janik, hailing from the small town of Tecumseh, Ontario, is making big noise in the Canadian Country Music scene. This is not your typical country music show — it’s a high-octane, boots-stomping, guitar-wailing experience blending down-home roots with hard rock grit. Carson’s unforgettable original songs crank up the volume on emotion and raw energy, with live performances that are electric, magnetic, and downright unmissable. If you crave authentic country music with an edge, you need to experience Carson Janik live.

Saturday night headliner Bigg Wiggle has been performing for audiences since 1992. The band has built itself a reputation as one of the most consistently popular bands in Essex County. Featuring a blend of musical styles, including dance, rock, funk, retro, country, classic rock, and groove, Bigg Wiggle keeps the dance floor hoppin’ and the party rockin’!

After years of unforgettable performances, Bigg Wiggle will take their final bow at the end of 2025.

For full event details, visit www.lasalle.ca/LCBF.