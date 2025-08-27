LaSalle Police Looking For Alleged Fraud Suspect

LaSalle Police are investigating an alleged fraud in the town.

Police say that on Thursday, August 21sr, 2025, they responded to multiple fraud reports that originated from the theft of several wallets from a gym located in the 5800 block of Malden Road.

The suspects made several purchases with the stolen credit and debit cards throughout Windsor-Essex.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Investigators are also looking for information about a female that was involved in the thefts and fraudulent activity.

Anyone with information that may assist in the identification of the suspect or has information about the female is asked to e-mail Cst. White at [email protected]. Any anonymous information or tips can be made to Windsor & Essex County Crime Stoppers at 519-258-8477.