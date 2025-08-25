LaSalle Dairy Queen Nears Completion, Other Business Open
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Monday August 25th, 2025, 9:00am
Canna Cabana and Stacked Pancakes are now open in LaSalle, and construction of the new Dairy Queen is nearing the end.
All three are part of phase three of the Heritage Plaza shopping center across from Windsor Crossings.
Two commercial units are still available for lease in the development.
Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Content Continues Below Local Sponsor Message
Comment With Facebook