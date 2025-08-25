Windsor-Essex

LaSalle Dairy Queen Nears Completion, Other Business Open

Monday August 25th, 2025, 9:00am

Business
Canna Cabana and Stacked Pancakes are now open in LaSalle, and construction of the new Dairy Queen is nearing the end.

All three are part of phase three of the Heritage Plaza shopping center across from Windsor Crossings.

Two commercial units are still available for lease in the development.

