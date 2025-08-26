Lakewood Park South Amenities Project Construction Well Underway
windsoriteDOTca News Staff
Tuesday August 26th, 2025, 9:00am
Construction is well underway on upgrades to Lakewood Park in Tecumseh.
The project includes year-round washrooms, a water feature, an event plaza, a pavilion, a stage and shelter, a firepit, seating, and added storage.
Work is on track to be completed by Winter 2025.
