Lakewood Park South Amenities Project Construction Well Underway

Tuesday August 26th, 2025, 9:00am

Tecumseh
Construction is well underway on upgrades to Lakewood Park in Tecumseh.

The project includes year-round washrooms, a water feature, an event plaza, a pavilion, a stage and shelter, a firepit, seating, and added storage.

Work is on track to be completed by Winter 2025.

