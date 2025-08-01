Lakeshore Reminding Park Visitors About Barbeque Safety

Lakeshore is reminding park visitors to follow rules around barbeques and cooking fires, after Lakeshore was informed of an unattended fire found burning at Lakeview Park in Belle River on the morning of July 30th.

Lakeshore’s Parks By-law prohibits the lighting of all fires, as well as leaving barbeques unattended. At Lakeview Park, cooking is only permitted on the permanent barbeque stands provided throughout the park. Once finished cooking, visitors who use the barbeque stands are asked to extinguish and leave coals for cleanup by Lakeshore staff.

“Safety is our top priority for our parks and outdoor amenities,” said Frank Jeney – Lakeshore’s Corporate Leader, Community Health and Safety. “Lakeview Park and West Beach are extremely popular destinations, especially on a hot summer day, and many visitors are there for the first time so may not know what they can or cannot do. We’re hoping everyone understands that the rules are designed to keep our parks safe for everyone who visits.”

“As part of our ongoing Respect and Protect Parks campaign, we want to hear from park users on any issues they encounter,” Jeney added. “The people who visit our facilities and outdoor spaces have the experience and knowledge we need to help us improve, so please don’t hesitate to reach out to us.”

The Lakeshore Fire Department is also reminding residents to abide by the municipality’s Open Burning By-law. Campfires of clean wood or charcoal, up to a maximum size of 60 centimeters by 60 centimeters, are only permitted on residential properties. Campfires cannot be unattended, must be a safe distance from property lines, hedges, and buildings, and have a bucket of water or garden hose nearby.

Anyone who observes an unattended campfire or open burn is encouraged to contact the Lakeshore Fire Department. For more information on open burning and burn permits, visit Lakeshore.ca/OpenBurning.

Media Contacts: