Lakeshore Fire Training To Take Place At Rourke Line Road And County Road 22

Monday August 18th, 2025, 3:59pm

Lakeshore
The Lakeshore Fire Department will be conducting live search and rescue training near the intersection of Rourke Line Road and County Road 22 on August 18th, 19th, 20th, 26th, and 27th.

The exercises will include the use of smoke machines to simulate live fire conditions. Several Lakeshore Fire Department vehicles will be present in the area. Nearby residents have been notified by letter and roadside signage will be posted throughout the duration of the training.

It takes place from approximately 6:00pm to 9:30pm and August 2th5 from 8:30am to 11:00am.

