Knife-Wielding Suspect Arrested After Charging Officer

Windsor Police made quick action arresting a knife-wielding suspect who allegedly threatened to harm others.

Police say that at approximately 11:30am on August 2nd, 2025,they responded to a report that a male was heading to a retail store with the intention of purchasing knives to kill people. While officers were on their way, a second call reported that a man had entered a business in the 4100 block of Walker Road, yelling and causing a disturbance. He then purchased a three-pack of knives and concealed them in his waistband.

Officers quickly located the suspect nearby. When one officer exited his cruiser, the suspect drew two knives from his waistband, raised one in an aggressive manner, and approached the officer with apparent intent. The officer initiated de-escalation tactics and took the suspect into custody without further incident.

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

The 28-year-old has been charged with possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose, carrying a concealed weapon, assaulting a peace officer, failure to comply with a release order and failure to comply with an undertaking.