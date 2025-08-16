Kingsville Receives Donation From Gosfield North Communications For New Ridgeview Park Community Centre

The Town of Kingsville received $250,000 from Gosfield North Communications Co-operative. This money will be allocated to Ridgeview Park park enhancements and support programming and community use for the new facility, which opens in September.

In addition, Gosfield will provide up to $10,000 for audio/visual equipment and will offer five years of high-speed internet service at no cost.

“We want to thank the board members and Gosfield North Co-operative for bringing this forward,” said Kingsville Mayor Dennis Rogers. “Gosfield Communications is a phenomenal partner in Cottam. $250,000 is a significant investment back into our community, which will enrich and bring more value to that building and the residents of Cottam.”

The sponsorship agreement includes twenty-year naming rights to the new facility. It will be called the Gosfield Communications Community Centre.

The facility features an outdoor pavilion, a community hall, library space, and storage for local user groups, such as Cottam Soccer and Lakeside Little League. Gosfield also plans to install a historical display within the facility to celebrate the history and evolution of the Cottam community.

“As a member-owned co-operative, we believe deeply in the power of local. That’s why this contribution is so much more than just putting our name on a building — it’s about investing in the heart of our town. It’s about creating spaces for people to gather, programs that bring us closer, and opportunities that strengthen our connection to one another,” said Gosfield North Chair, Derek Watts. “Cottam is our home, and we’re committed to helping it thrive for generations to come.”