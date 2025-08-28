Jimmy John’s Is Coming To Windsor

Jimmy John’s is coming to Windsor.

The opening is part of a wave of new stores across Canada by year’s end. New stores are expected to open in Winnipeg, Ottawa, Edmonton, Barrie, Windsor, and additional locations in the Greater Toronto Area.

“We have a big appetite for opening new stores because we know how much our fellow Canadians appreciate a fantastic-tasting sandwich with fresh ingredients,” says Peter Mammas, the visionary behind Jimmy John’s introduction and expansion across Canada. “We’re always on the hunt for the world’s best food brands and are committed to making these available right here in our country. And Jimmy John’s is right up there – pickle or not.”

Article Continues Below Local Sponsor Message

Jimmy John’s menu features a mix of cold and toasted sandwiches, all made with premium meats, fresh vegetables sliced in-house daily, and bread that’s baked fresh throughout the day. Guests can customize their order with fresh-baked bread or opt for the carb-conscious “Unwich” lettuce wrap. Jimmy John’s also offers Jimmy Chips, kettle-cooked potato chips made fresh and seasoned to perfection.

“We’re investing in Jimmy John’s because we absolutely love the entire menu,” says Mammas. “We’re happy that, like us, our friends at Fallsview Casino have discovered the incredible taste of these sandwiches.”

The location of the new Windsor Jimmy John’s has not been announced.