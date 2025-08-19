Input Sought For Residential Development At Former W.D. Lowe High School Site

The City of Windsor has launched a public survey for Windsorites to share their vision for the future of the former W.D. Lowe High School site located at 874 Giles Boulevard East. This City-owned property has been identified as a priority location for potential residential development under the Housing Solutions Made for Windsor (HSMFW) Initiative.

The City is exploring opportunities to transform the subject property into a vibrant residential community that increases density, reflects the character of the surrounding neighbourhood, and showcases high-quality design. The vision promotes walkability, sustainable transit options, and enhanced amenities. The former W.D. Lowe site presents a unique opportunity to create a development that meets the needs of Windsor’s growing population.

Residents are invited to share feedback on how the site can best support Windsor’s growth – through thoughtful design, enhanced neighbourhood character, and improved access to amenities and transportation. Community feedback will help guide the City’s planning and will be considered in an upcoming Expression of Interest (EOI) to attract developers interested in revitalizing the property.

The survey will be open from August 19th to September 16th, 2025.

To participate, visit the project website: LetsTalk.CityWindsor.ca/874-Giles-Blvd-East