Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare’s Mental Health Response Unit Transitions To Mobile Crisis Rapid Response Team

Hôtel-Dieu Grace Healthcare Mental Health Response Units, a partnership with Essex Ontario Provincial Police), will transition into the Essex County Mobile Crisis Rapid Response Team.

While both teams consist of specially trained Social Workers paired with OPP Officers, the MCRRT model provides the ability for teams to respond to live calls for community members in crisis, ensuring mental health supports are available when and where they are needed.

Current clients of MHRU will see no significant impact on care. Clients in need will continue to receive follow-up connections with the team as necessary.

With this transition, HDGH has the ability to respond to live calls from community members in distress through the operation of a total of seven adult Crisis Response Units in partnership with Essex OPP in the county, and Windsor Police Services in the city. There is an additional Youth Crisis Response Team Unit (YCRT) in operation in the county to respond to crisis calls for youth under the age of 16.