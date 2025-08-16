Hospice 23rd Annual Face To Face Campaign Underway

The 23rd annual Hospice Face to Face Campaign is underway in support of Hospice’s Fairley Family Transportation Program.

The 2025 Face to Face campaign will operate similar to previous years, with canvassers able to collect donations both online (www.thehospice.ca) and in-person. Community members can show their support by pledging a specific canvasser, or supporting the cause as a whole, also either online or in-person

“We’re so grateful to everyone who supports the Face to Face Campaign, year after year,” said Katharen Bortolin, Hospice Executive Director. “Because of you, people in Hospice care can get to important appointments and make meaningful memories with their loved ones. Thank you for continuing to show up for our Hospice patients and families in such an impactful and generous way.”

To access the Face to Face canvasser kit, or for more information, visit: www.thehospice.ca. The Face to Face campaign to September 30th, 2025.

In 22 years, Face to Face has raised over 1.7 million dollars for Hospice.